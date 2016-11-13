  • - Advertisement -

Ling Ling Chang takes the 29th District with a swift campaign

Derek Hall Posted On November 13, 2016
Fullerton resident Josh Newman, California Senate 29th District nominee, was flanked by a number of supporters at the Yardhouse in Brea awaiting the results on election night.

Josh Newman

Photo credit: https://www.facebook.com/newmanforsenate2016/

“The way I think about governance is we are all the joint owners in it,” Newman said,” voting is the way we make our decisions collectively.”

Newman decided to run because he feels that the city’s veterans on a state level are being misrepresented.

“I’ve been working on veteran’s issues for about 4 years,” Newman said, “I became a bit frustrated because state government should work better to find veterans employment after they come home but they were not meeting their objective.”

The Democratic nominee could not keep up with Republican nominee Ling Ling Chang, who kept a moderate lead throughout the night.

Around 9:00 p.m. the mood became somber at the Yardhouse as the room began to feed on the election results.

Assemblywoman Ling Ling Chang

Photo credit: Goggle Images

At the Chang headquarters just off Imperial Hwy in Brea the mood was spirited.

Dressed head to toe in red, white and blue, Chang supporters reveled in the night’s festivities.

Chang was not available for comment.

Results are below.

STATE SENATOR 29th District

Completed Precincts: 400 of 400 vote count

Percentage

CHANG (REP) 81,69551.2%

NEWMAN (DEM) 77,87848.8%


Author

Derek Hall


