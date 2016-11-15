LiveWire Presents Their Biannual Student Open Mic Night at Fullerton College this Wednesday

On Wednesday, Nov. 16, Fullerton College’s LiveWire Journal will be hosting their biannual Open Mic Night event on campus from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. in rooms 224-228 of the Student Center Building.

The event will feature writers and artists recently published in the latest issue of LiveWire as well as students and faculty of FC.

LiveWire’s Open Mic Night will merge and transform rooms 224-228 into “…a gallery space displaying the work of our featured LiveWire artists.”

Last spring’s LiveWire publication and Open Mic Night held a tribute for the journals’s faculty advisor Amanda Walzer, who passed away last March as a result of a traffic accident.

This semester’s event hopes to bring in the same crowd as last spring’s, except with a different variety of writers and artists.

All students, faculty and staff are welcome to the event as well as the Fullerton community. Admission is free and sign-ups for the event begin at 6:45 p.m.

