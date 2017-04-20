  • - Advertisement -

Local children will gather by the hundreds for Kindercaminata

Kendra Rule Posted On April 20, 2017
0
32 Views
0

Fullerton College will be hosting the annual KinderCaminata Day in the Quad on Friday, April 28 from 9 a.m. to noon.

The event is funded primarily by the Student Equity Fund and personal donations made by faculty members and volunteers in supplies for the day’s activities.

KinderCaminata was founded in 1993 with the purpose of enhancing an opportunity for the children in the community.

This interactive field trip for many local kindergarteners offers information on higher education, while be open for kids, their teachers and parents.

IMG_3844.jpg

The Native American Experience Photo credit: Jayna Gavieres

“I love working with the kids. They are our future and we need to invest in them,” Gerald Padilla explained, ethnic studies professor and longtime faculty volunteer for the campus event. “At this age, they are impressionable and that makes each year a new opportunity to help them.”

For the last 21 years, Fullerton College has celebrated KinderCaminata, teaching the community’s youngest generation that a good education is important, especially college.

_MG_0367 2.jpg

Various clubs, organizations and departments on campus will be hosting multiple activity booths in the Quad, as well as stations around campus in different classrooms.

For more information about the event visit their website or contact Karen Vernon at kindercaminata@fullcoll.edu or at 714-992-7179.

Post Views: 32

- Advertisement -


Author

Kendra Rule


You may also like
The men of FC take “A Walk in Her Shoes”
April 19, 2017
FC Geology Department will celebrate Earth Day with Climate Change Symposium
April 19, 2017
Taking a stand in heels for National Sexual Assault Awareness Month
April 17, 2017
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

  • - Advertisement -

  • Like Us On Facebook


Hornet App

Download our app

Find out what’s going on in Fullerton...
News, event calendar, maps, photos, & much more!

Get it on Google Play