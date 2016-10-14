Local Flame Broiler robbed overnight

Early this morning thieves smashed the left front glass door of the Flame Broiler restaurant located at 1203 Chapman Ave. in Fullerton.

The perpetrators got away with the store’s safe and an undisclosed amount of cash.

“I’m still shaking,” Susan Cho, Flame broiler franchise owner, said, “I knew this would happen, it was only an matter of time,”

According to Cho and the Fullerton Police Department there have been a number of smash and grab incidents at businesses around the city this year.

“They obviously know what they are doing,” Cho said, as most of the incidents have the same M.O.

“We are open for business,” Cho said. She has been the owner for a couple years, is shaken by the ordeal that woke her up in a panic but she is not giving up.

Fullerton police at this time have no further information or identities of the thieves.