Local Fullerton man arrested for pimping and pandering

Hector Arzola Posted On September 10, 2017
The suspect

Zhentao SHEN, 27, was arrested Friday, Sept. 8 on charges of pandering and pimping. Photo credit: Fullerton Police Department

Fullerton Police responded to an anonymous tip about a female being held hostage in an apartment in the city’s downtown on Friday, Sept. 8, around 8:36 p.m.

The anonymous source reported the female to be a victim of human trafficking and was allegedly being held by gunpoint by her “boss” who refused to let her escape, according to a press release by FPD.

Upon arriving on scene, FPD identified a 27-year-old Asian male as Zhentao SHEN from Fullerton, whom they believed to be the suspected captor exiting the reported apartment.

FPD then responded to the reported apartment located in the area of Malden and Santa Fe St. to find two adult Asian females who they later identified as victims of human trafficking and prostitution.

SHEN was later placed under arrest for violation of pandering and pimping by FPD. They also believe SHEN to be a part of a larger human trafficking and prostitution ring.

Counseling services have been provided by FPD for the two victims, which will be continued.

To report any information about this suspect and investigation, contact Family Crimes Sergeant John Ema at (714) 738-6580.

Anonymous tips can be forwarded to Orange County Crime Stoppers at (855) TIP-OCCS.

