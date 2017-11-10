MeToo March

#MeToo survivor’s march will take place Sunday, Nov. 12, at 10 a.m. in the Hollywood and Highland center located at 6801 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, California 90028.

The #MeToo campaign decided to take action after various sexual assault and sexual harassment survivors came forward.

Attendees are asked to meet up at Hollywood and Highland center where they will unite with Take Back The Workplace March and march together to CNN at 11 a.m. for press conference on workplace assault which will start at 12 p.m.

From there, #MeToo crowd will march their way back to Hollywood and Highland center for their #MeToo rally that will take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The event will be hosted by Brenda Gutierrez, lead organizer of the Me Too Survivors’ March and a rape and assault survivor herself.

Speakers will consist of:

Tarana Burke, MeToo movement founder.

Jasmyne Cannick, nationally known writer and media commentator on political, race and social issues.

Ivy Quichoa, rape survivor and the AF3IRM National Chairperson.

Jayda Rasberry, Organizing Director for Dignity and Power Now

Chelsea Byers, Chair of the Campaign to End the Statute of Limitations on Rape and Sexual Assault.

Frances Fisher, member of Artists for Human Rights, People for the American Way and The Hollywood Food Guild.

Aleesha Barlow, a survivor, creator of Tell Somebody Inc., and author of “Tell Somebody: Volume.1 – The Basics,” and “End Silenced Abuse.”

Heather S. Michaels, TV and Media Broadcast personality, humanitarian and a survivor.

The #MeToo movement is reaching out to groups such as workplace assault, assault in the military, missing indigenous women, campus assault, the risks of assault while living on the street, assault in the prisons, statutes of limitations, issues specific to transgender people, children and assault by family members.

For more information visit the Facebook event page.

