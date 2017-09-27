Mission Asset Fund offers scholarships for DACA renewals

Mission Asset Fund, a San Francisco nonprofit organization, announced plans to offer scholarships to DACA recipients in need of renewal assistance.

MAF tripled their scholarship fund to $3 million which would help 6,000 Dreamers renew their DACA permits.

4,000 scholarships have already been issued, 900 of those being claimed by California community college students, leaving about 2,000 scholarships left.

The fund would assist dreamers in renewing their DACA permits which would cost $495.

The period for renewal ends on Oct. 5, however the deadline to apply for the MAF scholarship ends on Friday, Sept. 29.

The effort to expedite renewal processes and offer help to dreamers renewing their permits comes after President Trump announced his decision on Sept. 5 to end the DACA program. Trump’s decision will leave close to 800,000 dreamers without a work permit.

However, dreamers with a permit expiring between Sept. 5 and March 5, 2018 are still eligible to renew their permits, which MAF aims to assist with.

All applications for the MAF scholarship will be reviewed that same day and checks for qualified candidates will be sent by express mail the next business day.

Dreamers in need of financial assistance for renewal are strongly encouraged to apply immediately at LC4DACA.org.

“At California’s community colleges, we encourage our students to follow their dreams,” said Eloy Ortiz Oakley, chancellor for California community colleges in a memo about MAF. “We want them to know our values remain the same – to help all students reach their educational goals.”

