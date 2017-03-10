Museum Fullerton Open Mic Night

Fullerton Museum celebrated 7 years of hosting an open mic night on Friday, March 3.

The event is held on the first Friday of each month, and the staff and performers of all ages are welcome everyone to come out and participate to support the event.

Elvia Taylor, operations coordinator at the Fullerton Museum, hosts the event along with many other events such as Downtown Fullerton’s Art Walk.

Taylor preforms at each open mic night, along with her fellow group members that go by the name “Chicanas, Cholas, y Chisme.”

Throughout the night performers entertained the audience with a variety of acts such as cultural folk music, poem reciting, skits and singing.

Priscilla Martinez, a student from Cal State Fullerton, found herself recently dealing with stage fright even though she’s performed professionally up until high school graduation.

“When I stopped performing in high school, it caused me to develop stage fright even for small events like this,” Martinez said. “I still enjoy singing, though and I’ll occasionally come out and still perform at the [Fullerton] Museum’s Open Mic Night.”

For more information on Fullerton’s Museum you can check out their Facebook for a list of their workshops and upcoming events.

