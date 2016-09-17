Mustangs stampede on the Hornets

Fullerton struggled to find their first win of the season as they fell in a 3-1 game against the Cypress.

The Mustangs connected well in combination plays throughout the whole game as Fullerton tried to do the same.

As in their past games, the Hornets battled until the final whistle.

Freshman defender and forward Tatsiana Loscutoff scored the Hornets only goal of the game at the 90th minute on a free kick 25 yards away from the goal as well as leading her team with several shots on goal.

Loscutoff was recruited from Sonora High School in La Habra as a forward.

Even with several injuries on the team, she has helped the defensive line miraculously.

“No matter what happens in the game we have to stay strong and keep playing the way we want to,” said Loscutoff.

The Mustangs had a few leading scorers including Freshman midfielder Julissa Zuniga in the 44th minute of the game from a long cross header with the Hornet keeper.

Hornet goalie Sophomore Kennedy Heywood had 9 saves in this game but fell short 2 goals in the first half and 1 in the second.

Heywood has been working hard this past month to be the great goaltender she wants to be as she is brand new to the position.

Affiliation was not so much in the Hornets favor this game.

Some calls were questionable by coaches and some rough plays were left unnoticed throughout the match.

Head coach Pamela Lewin is not too surprised with the calls of the game but does not blame the referees on their loss today.

“We had lapses in concentration and focus,” said Lewin.

Despite their loss today coach Lewin gives a lot of credit to her team as they kept hustling and moving forward to get the goal they wanted.

Coach Lewin and her team strive to give tough competition against any team in their conference as they shouldn’t take any game lightly.

Lewin has her assistant coaches to thank tremendously for when it comes to preparing the girls for battling whatever team comes their way.

Catch the Hornets play their next game on Tuesday, September 20th at 3:00 away at Irvine Valley College.