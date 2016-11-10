Mustangs stung by Hornets mens soccer

Early on in the first half, the Mustangs came out pressuring looking for a lead.

However, the Hornets easily tamed them from making any real chances at goal.

Instead, the first real chance fell to the Hornets when Eduin Munguia got in behind the Mustangs defense.

The forward received a perfect through ball from a defender that set him up one-on-one against Mustangs goalkeeper Cesar Nunez.

The sophomore expertly lobbed Nunez placing it confidently in the upper-right hand corner for his 13th goal of the season.

The Hornets were up 1-0 in the 25th minute.

Soon after, Munguia up on the left-wing paced past a Mustangs defender, leaving him in the dust to cut inside the box.

He passed it to a open Alejandro Ramirez, who shot it first-time, but was easily saved by Nunez.

Mustangs head coach Francisco Melgarejo substituted Nunez for freshman Jose Amaya in hopes to prevent a second goal from going in.

However, Munguia, a constant threat throughout the game, picked the ball up from midfield and passed it to himself to beat a defender leaving him once again alone with the goalkeeper.

Munguia sent Amaya the wrong way, but the substitute barely got a foot to it, putting the ball out of play.

The Hornets went into the half-time break 1-0.

“I talked to the guys at half-time, we wanted to leave our last home game feeling like we left it how we wanted, not with regrets,” head coach Greg Aviles said.

Into the second half, the Hornets, inspired by their head coach, almost immediately scored when Munguia set up an open Levi Williams.

The freshman was denied a goal as Amaya saved his shot.

Williams was able to return the favor to Munguia by pacing past a couple of defenders inside the box to pass it to a standby Munguia who pounced on the opportunity and slotted it past the goalkeeper making it 2-0 to the Hornets in the 47th minute.

A couple minutes later, the Mustangs received a free kick just above the left side of the penalty box.

The mustangs best chance at goal came from forward Jesus Torres, who unleashed a powerful low driven shot that ricocheted off the bottom right post.

Mustang midfielder Johnny Menjivar was ejected for arguing with the referee, leaving his team with ten men.

The Hornets took complete advantage.

Forward Rene Santillan closed the game out with a composed finish in front of goal to put the Hornets up 3-0 in the 80th minute.

The Hornets finished the season with an overall record of 10-6-5 and a conference record of 6-5-3.

“We really wanted our guys to finish the way we started,” head coach Aviles said.

“Playing our tempo, playing our style, just making sure we stick the things we’ve been doing to finish up on the right note.”

