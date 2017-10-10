National coming out day comes to Fullerton College

This year, National Coming Out Day falls on Wednesday, Oct. 11 and Fullerton College’s Queer People of Color are going all out by hosting a “how did you come out?” memory board for students to share the story of their journey to free expression.

Jose Romero, the president of the FC QPOC, plans to have the board up during the entire club rush time span so that people can not only share but read and hopefully understand the stories to a better extent.

“Our main thing, the reason why this club was made, is to be a safe space for any queer and/or people of color…other than that our other goal is to educate our members on any main issues…,” said Romero. “The club is very open to discussion and material as long as it is educational and researched.”

Club rush hours are from 10 a.m. through 1 p.m.

