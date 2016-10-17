New video shows second incident between student and Fullerton College Campus Safety

An second altercation between a student and campus safety officers was captured on video by witness on Thursday, Oct. 13, in the 500 Bldg.

This event occurred on same day as the Louis Munoz incident, which involved an FC alumni being arrested for allegedly smoking a cigarette on campus grounds, and resulted in a physical altercation with safety officers.

He is heard in the video repeatedly yelling “Officer that hurts!” to campus safety officers.

“Why don’t you loosen the cuffs? I haven’t done anything, I have no weapons on me you guys are harrassing me. Loosen these cuffs,” the suspect says in the first video.

The video then cuts to an officer question the recorder of the videos.

When approached, she responds “..but you said I was not antagonizing him, I am not antagonizing him but you said I’m antagonizing him. I’m not antagonizing him. I’m just making sure everything is legit.”

Campus safety then asks for her ID, to which she responds, “Am I going to get in trouble if I don’t?”

The second video then cuts to a second officer speaking with her.

Two officers insist that she is “observing incorrectly.” An explanation of the meaning of this is not provided.

The footage was given to the Fullerton College Hornet by a student, who is friends with the recorder of the video. Both sources wish to remain anonymous.

“It [the incident captured in the video] happened the same day but it involved an African American vet who they arrested and he was screaming,” the source said, “Then the same officer who arrest[ed] Luis approached my friend who was recording and was harassing her and telling her she was disturbing the peace. “

According to the source, the second video shows the recorder being questioned by the same officer under investigation for arresting Munoz.

For more updates regarding this case and the Munoz arrest, follow The Hornet on Facebook.