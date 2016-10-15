New Videos Show Further Misconduct By Fullerton College Campus Safety

Three new videos were posted by Fullerton College student Daniela Lizbeth 19 hours ago on Instagram showing further actions by two Fullerton College Campus Safety officers on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016 during the arrest of Louis Munoz.

Advisory: Strong language

1. https://www.instagram.com/p/BLiQ6IDAlkN/?taken-by=d.elasoul

2. https://www.instagram.com/p/BLiSE2hgoCJ/?taken-by=d.elasoul

3. https://www.instagram.com/p/BLiSzLiALGe/?taken-by=d.elasoul

The first video shows Lizbeth asking the officers “Excuse me can I know your names?” only to have Officer Dino Skokos apparently state “Nope” , while he pressing his knee into the back of Munoz’s head.

A second video shows the officer pressing his knee into the back of the suspect while Munoz exclaims “You’re hurting me! Can’t you understand that? You’re hurting me! By putting you knee on my back and pressing against it, you’re hurting me when I’m not even resisting.”

At this point it is apparent that Munoz is handcuffed.

It appears that the friend of Munoz was questioning why police were arresting him when Officer Skokos can be heard saying “You’re now interfering, if you want to get involved I got an extra set of cuffs.”

The final video then shows another Fullerton College Campus Safety Officer, whose identity is unknown, and Skokos pushing the friend of Munoz by what appears to be the neck, while Munoz can be heard exclaiming “I can’t breathe!” repeatedly.

A third officer tells the friend of Louis “Go over there! Don’t Come Around Here!” as he points away from the scene.

While Officer Skokos has been placed on administrative leave while under investigation, the other officer shown in this video has not been subject of investigation nor has he been placed on administrative leave.

