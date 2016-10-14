News Brief: Campus Safety Incident

An altercation between a man and a campus safety officer that occurred yesterday at approximately 2:45 p.m. is currently being investigated by Fullerton College.
The officer has been identified as Dino Skokos.
According to a message sent out by President Greg Schulz, Skokos has been placed on a leave of absence.
He will be holding a forum this Monday, Oct. 17, at 2 p.m. in Bldg. 200, Room 224 to discuss the incident.
A video was taken by a witness and posted to YouTube.
There has also been a hashtag on Twitter regarding the incident.
Fullerton Police Department had no comment.
More details to come as situation is updated.
