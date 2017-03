This week’s Open Mic Night ended a bit earlier than usual, but Night Owl patrons braved the cold to watch some of Fullerton’s talented performers.

12-year-old Mackenzie Wrap’s soulful rendition of “Rise Up” by Andra Day was one of the performances that stood out in particular and had the entire audience applauding.

Check out the Night Owl’s website for more information about the event, dates, and times.

