Opened in 2011, the Night Owl has been serving the Fullerton community every day with delicious drinks, homemade pastries and a home-y atmosphere for people to escape to.

Every Tuesday night, the coffee shop transforms into a concert stage where local residents, students and patrons can perform original works and covers.

Check out their website for more information on the event, dates and times.

Be sure to tune into the Hornet every week for our podcast covering the event.

0 Shares