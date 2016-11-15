Nintendo is back and smaller than ever

Super Mario Bros., Metroid, Castlevania and more have made their way back in the all new Nintendo Classic Edition that hit stores Nov. 11.

The new miniaturized NES console comes with 30 pre-loaded games and one classic controller.

Players can enjoy titles such as: The Legend of Zelda, Donkey Kong, PAC-MAN, Megan Man 2 and many others.

The console is also HDIM compatible and allows players to connect to modern televisions.

This will bring retro gaming to more people.

“I’m excited to constantly be able to relive my childhood whenever I want,” said Kevin Conrad, a fan of retro gaming.

Most stores are sold out of the consoles leaving eager gamers empty handed. The consoles have already hit sites such as eBay and are reselling for over $300.

Nintendo is set to release a secondary batch in the coming weeks. For more information head over to their website.

