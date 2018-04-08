Ninth Annual French Film Festival brings Paris and Bavaria to Fullerton College

Fullerton College invites you to its 9th Annual French Film Festival, a cultural gathering that brings Paris to Orange County.

The festival opens on Tuesday, Apr. 10 and ends on Friday, Apr. 13 at the Campus Theatre. It will feature a cultural event beginning at 6:30 p.m. that includes art, music, live performances, dancing and free food.

Catherine Reinhardt-Zacair, a French professor, and Klaus Hornell, a German professor at Fullerton College, are overseeing the event preparation.

“It took us 12 months to prepare. As soon as the festival ends, we start planning for the next year,” Hornell said.

Students and their professors choose the movies they want to bring to the festival.

“It starts at the French Film Festival in Los Angeles. I take my French club to watch and that’s where we pick the movies for two years down the line,” Reinhardt-Zacair said.

“Those movies are premiered and you can’t see them anywhere else,” Reinhardt-Zacair continued. “Like this year all the movies we’ll be showing are not readily available,”

The movies being showcased are entertaining, culturally rich and fun. The festival aims to give a European ambiance to the community gathering where parents, high schoolers and FC students can intermingle, discuss films, culture and eat.

“Initially it was just exclusively a film event. People came to watch the movie and that was it,” Reinhardt-Zacair said.

The festival then evolved three years ago when it became more of a cultural event where attendees could not only watch French films, but feast upon free baked goods and French or French-inspired food from local businesses.

Restaurants that will be featured at the cultural event this year include Moulin Bistro, Pandor Boulangerie, Yves Restaurant and Wine Bar, Porto’s Bakery, La Belle Cuisine, Les Amis, Jägerhaus, Choux Creme, Bourbon Street Restaurant and Zombie Donuts.

Wednesday, Apr. 11 will be a night of spotlighting celebrating German culture. The Phoenix Club of Anaheim will present a dance performance by a group of southern German Bavarian dancers.

“Der Ganz Grosse Traum” or “Lessons of a Dream,” a film about how soccer debuted in Germany in 1874, will be shown after the performance.

Movies Showtimes:

Tuesday, April 10, 2018: LA FAMILLE BELIER/ The Belier Family

Wednesday, April 11, 2018: DER GANZ GROSSE TRAUM/ Lessons of a Dream

Thursday, April 12, 2018: LA VACHE/ A Man and his Cow

Friday, April 13, 2018: Chocolat/ All out

The French Film Festival will run from April 10 to April 13.

The cultural event begins at 6:30 p.m. and the movies will be shown at 7:30 p.m. each night.

Tickets are available at the Campus box office. Admission is $6.50 and $3 for high school students.

Free parking is available on the third floor of the Fullerton College parking structure.

For more information about this event, visit the Fullerton College Foreign Languages Department website.

