No smoking, no vaping, got a problem?

Marisa Reyes Posted On February 12, 2014
“It hasn’t actually affected me in any way because I come out here and smoke on the street”

-Hector Marquez, Business, 20

“Smoking and vaping is okay, I don’t get what the big deal is. Smoking I understand because it is around people. They should have designated vaping areas because the smell of cigarettes is annoying and vaping smells good.

-Gerald Vitelli, Photo journalism, 21

“I don’t smoke at all, nor do I approve of it, and vape, same thing I don’t inhale it.”

-Mariela Mcvemttes, Nursing, 19

“I don’t participate in either and it doesn’t really bother me either way. It doesn’t hurt my rights anyways.”

-Ed Vasquez, Film, 21

Victor Johnson
July 27, 2017 at 10:32 pm
Vaping should probably be in a designated area. If for no other reason than respect for those who don’t wish to be around it, just like smoking.


