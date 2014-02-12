No smoking, no vaping, got a problem?

“It hasn’t actually affected me in any way because I come out here and smoke on the street”
-Hector Marquez, Business, 20
“Smoking and vaping is okay, I don’t get what the big deal is. Smoking I understand because it is around people. They should have designated vaping areas because the smell of cigarettes is annoying and vaping smells good.
-Gerald Vitelli, Photo journalism, 21
“I don’t smoke at all, nor do I approve of it, and vape, same thing I don’t inhale it.”
-Mariela Mcvemttes, Nursing, 19
“I don’t participate in either and it doesn’t really bother me either way. It doesn’t hurt my rights anyways.”
-Ed Vasquez, Film, 21
Vaping should probably be in a designated area. If for no other reason than respect for those who don’t wish to be around it, just like smoking.