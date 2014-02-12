No smoking, no vaping, got a problem?

“It hasn’t actually affected me in any way because I come out here and smoke on the street”

-Hector Marquez, Business, 20

“Smoking and vaping is okay, I don’t get what the big deal is. Smoking I understand because it is around people. They should have designated vaping areas because the smell of cigarettes is annoying and vaping smells good.

-Gerald Vitelli, Photo journalism, 21

“I don’t smoke at all, nor do I approve of it, and vape, same thing I don’t inhale it.”

-Mariela Mcvemttes, Nursing, 19

“I don’t participate in either and it doesn’t really bother me either way. It doesn’t hurt my rights anyways.”

-Ed Vasquez, Film, 21

0 Shares









