NOCCCD Gains two New Trustees

The 2016 election not only brought a new President to the White House, but also brought new trustees to the North Orange County Community College District’s Board of Education to lead the school district.

Ann-Marie Stinson, Ed Lopez and Art Montez were running for Trustee Area 2, a district which includes Buena Park, Stanton and Anaheim. Lopez was elected by a slim margin of a four percent lead over Montez. As a trustee, Lopez seeks to raise the standard of education and help students reach their full potential.

Barry J. Wishart and Ryan Bent were running for Trustee Area 7, an area which encompasses most of Yorba Linda, Brea and La Habra Heights. Bent was elected by an approximate 40 percent margin. He has worked within education since 2006, and is currently the Commissioner of the Yorba Linda Public Library.

As trustees, Lopez and Bent will be a part of the establishment and implementation of all guidelines and rules regarding the operation of the District.

