Fullerton College’s UMOJA community will hold its #NOHOMO seminar on Thursday, Sep. 28, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. in the UMOJA Center, room 513.

Students will be able to discuss and listen to each other as they express their opinions on homosexuality as well as transgender men and women in the black community.

The discussion will be lead by student program assistant Chinecherem Anijielo.



Anijielo says homophobia and transphobia are one of the many problems within society as well as the black community.

“Homophobia is the fear of homosexual people. It means literal fear and acting upon the fear which means it can be in the form of harassment, bullying … the most extreme situation is killing. Transphobia means the fear of trans men and women,” said the organizer.



According to Anijielo, black transgender women are being killed at the highest rates since the beginning of this year and the years prior.

“Usually people don’t feel comfortable talking about anything related to LGBT, including homophobia and transphobia. A lot of those times those conversations turn into people just villanizing people for being themselves,” says Anijielo.



She says the discussion is geared towards a better understanding of the situation presently with the black community and how they can create a community that is more inclusive.

A video clip from “The Grapevine ,” an online show consisting of black intellectuals talking about controversial topics and problems within the black community, will be shown.



Professionals that might be familiar with the topic are invited to come, as they are needed. They are free to share stories and personal experiences.

“My goal for the discussion is really to create a safe space and a temporary family even if it’s for a day,” said Anijielo.



0 Shares









