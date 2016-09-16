Not for the faint of heart; the sixth installment of “American Horror Story” is finally here

After months of anticipation, fans of “American Horror Story” finally know the theme for the sixth season after its premiere Wednesday night.

Titled “My Roanoke Nightmare”, this time around proves that the truth can be scarier than any fiction.

Trading in their typical ghosts, witches and vampires for something more real, this new season pulls from our own history. “My Roanoke Nightmare” focuses around the mysterious 1587 disappearance of 117 colonists from Roanoke, North Carolina.

For months, vague teasers were circulating. These only barely alluded to the possibility of what the new season of AHS could entail. This advertising tactic is in stark comparison to how the theme reveal was handled in previous seasons.

The show takes on a post-modern approach this time around, showcasing a documentary-style haunting that illustrates the characters and setting.

By utilizing the “show-within-a-show” approach, this new season’s set up allows for its actors to parallel each other.

Sarah Paulson and Lily Rabe play hippy health nut Shelby Miller, while Cuba Gooding Jr. and Andre Holland play the skeptical and clingy Matt Miller. This leaves Angela Bassett and Adina Porter to play the recovering addict and ex-cop Lee Miller.

This season seems like it will focus on the re-enactors portrayed by Paulson, Gooding Jr. and Bassett, while Rabe, Holland and Porter play the subjects of the documentary.

The story takes place in our modern-day North Carolina countryside where the Miller family relocated to after they were attacked on the streets of Los Angeles one cruel evening, causing Shelby to suffer a miscarriage.

The couple spent their entire savings on an old colonial-style home that required some fixing up.

Matt recalls the purchase fondly, describing it as if “the universe just wanted [them] to be there at that moment”, but Shelby describes it in a much darker light.

“I loved it and I loved him,” Miller explains to the viewers, “but from the very first moment, I felt danger there.”

It’s not long after the move that Shelby finds human teeth raining outside and things start to make quite the turn for the weird in the couple’s new home.

It’s been announced that the usual casting will return for this season. Aside from Paulson and Bassett, we will be seeing Evan Peters, Denis O’Hare and Kathy Bates again soon enough.

Other returning cast members include Lady Gaga, Matt Bomer, Finn Wittrock and Wes Bentley.

We can also expect to meet new faces as “American Crime Story’s” Gooding Jr. and “Glee’s” Jacob Price join the cast.

Considering the air of mystery that still surrounds the missing colonists of Roanoke, it’ll be interesting to see how the show will put the event into effect.

Will this season have viewers begging the question of what truly goes bump in the night?

You can tune to the new season of “American Horror Story” every Wednesday night on FX as they reveal the true mystery of Roanoke.