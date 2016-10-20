Now Hear This Podcast Festival comes to Anaheim Oct. 28-30

Now Hear This Podcast Festival presented by Midroll Media will be coming to the Anaheim Marriott on Oct. 28-30.

The festival will feature over 30 live podcasts with more than six stages, meet-and-greet opportunities, fan oriented experiences and much more.

The lineup will include some of the biggest names in podcasting, including Scott Aukerman of Comedy Bang! Bang!, Marc Maron with WTF podcast, Reggie Osse with The Combat Jack Show, Aaron Mahnke with Lore podcast, and Casey Wilson and Danielle Schneider with Bitch Sesh podcast.

Other performers will be The Memory Palace, Trumpcast, The Moth, Hello From the Magic Tavern, and three NPR podcasts; How I Built This, Embedded and Pop Culture Happy Hour.

“For the first time, I’ll be joined live on stage by the co-creator of ‘WTF,’ Brendan McDonald, for a live conversation about what it took to make ‘WTF,’ and we’ll be taking questions from the fans in attendance,” Marc Maron said, “It’ll be a great way to give podcast fans a behind-the-scenes look at the podcast in a way we’ve never done before. And I always love interacting with the fans, which is what makes an event like this special.”

You can buy tickets online for $150 for a 3-day pass, $200 3-Day VIP Passes are currently sold out but you can currently purchase a $280 3-day Upgraded VIP Pass. You can also purchase single day tickets for $75 Friday, $100 Saturday and $50 Sunday.

If you need a hotel to stay at for the event, you can purchase reservations for an undisclosed discounted price online through the Now Hear This Podcast Festival website.

Fun facts about the festival can be found online. Merchandise is currently available to purchase online and is made of “super soft” material. Food and drinks will be available to purchase all weekend at the festival and there will be multiple bars with a wide variety of beverages.

Persons under 16 years of age will not be admitted due to strong language and content not suitable for children. Items such as illegal substances, professional still camera equipment, nunchucks, video recording equipment and “emotional baggage” will not be allowed at the festival.

For general questions about the Now Hear This Podcast Festival, you can contact info@nowhearthisfest.com.