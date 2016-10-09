O.C. Furry

Since the murders of Christopher Yost, Jennifer Yost and their friend Arthur Boucher in Fullerton that occurred in September, facts have come to light about the family; particularly about the Yost’s daughter, 17-year-old Katlynn Goodwill Yost.

It was discovered that the Yost’s, particularly Goodwill-Yost, who posted pictures on her social media accounts, were members of the furry community.

Furries, a community of people that role-play the identities of anthropomorphic creatures with human personalities and characteristics, have received a bad rap from the media who depicts them as mostly ‘fetishists.’

Shows like “Entourage” and “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” have brought the community to the publics attention, although some may argue, not in the most flattering of lights.

One belief is that all furries have what are called fursuits, which is something that one would probably see mascots wear.

Fursuits are usually homemade and are expensive to buy, let alone make.

A 2008 study made by The UC Davis Furry Research Team, shows that most furries don’t wear fursuits.

Some fans simply wear masks, paw-like gloves, detachable tail and other accessories.

Furries are very accepting of each other, finding shelter within their community.

“I enjoy being a part of this community because it’s very accepting of each other,” a furry who identified themselves as J.M. said, “It doesn’t discriminate you based upon race, gender, or type of affiliation.”

“I love this fandom a lot and I love making new friends,” added J.M., who was introduced to the community by a friend. “Well honestly, I’ve been into it for about five years. I learned about it through a friend who showed me some very cute fan art, instantly loved it,”

However, not all furries are as welcoming to each other.

“In a way the furry community has gone down hill from my perspective,” says a source that has respectively chosen to remain anonymous.

“The younger crowds are chasing off the older crowd,” the source elaborates, “[It’s like] Being pulled down like high school drama.”

Although there has been a generational rift forming between older and younger furries, conventions are still prevalent in the community, especially in California.

One of the first furry conventions to premier, ConFurence, is now defunct. However it did evolve into the currently ongoing Califur, which is held annually at the Fairplex in Pomona, Ca.

CaliFur’s twitter page, rapidly posted about the progress on finding Katlynn Goodwill-Yost when she was missing at the start of the investigation.

CaliFur tweeted on September 26, “We are happy to report that Daydreamer [Goodwill-Yost] has been found unharmed. Thank you for all of your kind words and thoughts while she was missing.”

CaliFur recently shared a Go Fund Me page that is helping to pay for the care of the Yost’s younger daughters, ages 6 and 8.

It is apparent, through comments left by donators on the Go Fund Me page, that furries do take care of their own.

According to an article by the Associated Press, Jennifer Yost helped other members of the Furry community through issues.

Furries have made a community of fandom, that represents what they believe in, may that be by becoming a character or actively networking to keep itself alive and well.