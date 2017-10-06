OC Auto Show debuts new Hyundai Accent, Nissan Leaf, and other anticipated 2018 models

Hyundai unveiled their new 2018 subcompact sedan at the first day of the Orange County International Auto Show at the Anaheim Convention Center. The event ran from Sept. 28 to Oct. 1.

This was the first look at the US version, a 4-door sedan with a 1.6L 4-cylinder engine.

The new Accent boasts new safety features, better fuel mileage, and redesigned styling similar to its older siblings, the Hyundai Sonata and Elantra.

The Accent comes loaded with luxury styling and bluetooth features such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Hyundai hopes to market to the younger audience and first time car buyers. Toyota and Honda have some competition in the subcompact sedan segment.

Front and center at the Nissan booth was the all new 2018 Nissan Leaf. The 2018 model is their second-generation 5-door all electric vehicle.

Nissan promises a larger battery with longer life 40% increase on mileage, more horsepower, and an overall better quality of ride.

“We want to bring that excitement to driving electric cars, we want it to be fun and feel sporty,” Jimmy Rodriquez, a manager for Nissan.

Nissan redesigned the Leaf to look more sporty and sophisticated with aerodynamics in mind, so it wouldn’t look like a typical electric car.

This renovated look is to reflect the rest of the Nissan vehicles, giving the fleet all a similar look to show unity across all models.

Nissan has premiered the Leaf at other auto shows, but felt it was important to highlight their redesigned 2018 model at a US auto show. Specifically one in California which, according to Rodriguez, is one of the largest markets for electric and fuel-efficient vehicles.

Other electric vehicles like the 2018 Chevrolet Bolt, Toyota Prius, and Kia Soul EV were also on display at the showroom floor.

Some of the other must-see 2018 models at the Auto Show were the Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 and Kia Stinger.

The ZR2 is the off-road package for the Colorado mid-size pickup truck, a model that many enthusiasts have been waiting for. The off-road capability, but in a smaller, lighter build.

Kia looks to compete against high end luxury sedans with the new Stinger, complete with aggressive styling and horsepower ranging from 255 to 365 depending on each type of engine.

The return of the great Italian automaker Alfa Romero gave guests a look at the fastest SUV on the Nurburgring, the Stelvio, and the Giulia sedan.

New models and debuts weren’t the only thing at the OC Auto Show, they also offered test drives on over 100 vehicles, a look at exotic cars, and the chance to experience Camp Jeep.

Camp Jeep allows guests to ride passenger in an obstacle-like course that shows off the Jeeps’ ability to off-road and hit the hard terrain.

It was simulated indoors but was still a great way to have fun and show how capable their vehicles can be.

The guest favorites for the “test drive” portion were the Dodge Challenger and Dodge Charger, both with the Scat Pack trim.

The Orange County International Auto Show will return in 2018 with more exciting new features and vehicles.

