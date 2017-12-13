  • - Advertisement -

“Okay Better Best” musical holds a vengeful theme while exploring gender roles

Hornet Archive Posted On December 13, 2017
0
16 Views
0

“Okay Better Best” can be summarized in two words: bitter revenge.

Michael Weems’s “Okay Better Best” was nominated for best new play at the Houston Broadway World Awards on 2013. On December 14, the Fullerton College Theatre Arts Department will present their take on the musical.

The story revolves around a series of bets that take place at a bar. With a combination of personalities, men and women will get twisted on friendships, relationships, and people they’ve never met before.

Mackenzie Hamilton will portray Tricia, Rhyan Bleanger plays Anne, Christianne Santiago plays Jenny, Hasti Bakian plays Eve, Fernando Cardenas plays Martin, Emmanuel Madera plays Leif, and Alex Ruiz plays Chad. Musical direction and lyrics led by Rhonda Kess.

The musical will take place at the Bronwyn Dodson Theatre. Doors will open at 7:00 p.m. and ticket prices at the door will be $10. The play will begin at 7:30 and is open seating.

Parking is available in the Lemon Street parking structure with a fee of $2 for a parking pass.

For further information on tickets, parking, and more visit their website or Facebook.

Post Views: 16

- Advertisement -


Author

Hornet Archive


You may also like
Net neutrality and the debate over the 13th Amendment
December 13, 2017
Finals week is stressful, but FC students have healthy ways to cope
December 13, 2017
What’s the importance of your city council?
December 13, 2017
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

  • - Advertisement -

  • Like Us On Facebook


Hornet App

Download our app

Find out what’s going on in Fullerton...
News, event calendar, maps, photos, & much more!

Get it on Google Play