“Okay Better Best” musical holds a vengeful theme while exploring gender roles

“Okay Better Best” can be summarized in two words: bitter revenge.

Michael Weems’s “Okay Better Best” was nominated for best new play at the Houston Broadway World Awards on 2013. On December 14, the Fullerton College Theatre Arts Department will present their take on the musical.

The story revolves around a series of bets that take place at a bar. With a combination of personalities, men and women will get twisted on friendships, relationships, and people they’ve never met before.

Mackenzie Hamilton will portray Tricia, Rhyan Bleanger plays Anne, Christianne Santiago plays Jenny, Hasti Bakian plays Eve, Fernando Cardenas plays Martin, Emmanuel Madera plays Leif, and Alex Ruiz plays Chad. Musical direction and lyrics led by Rhonda Kess.

The musical will take place at the Bronwyn Dodson Theatre. Doors will open at 7:00 p.m. and ticket prices at the door will be $10. The play will begin at 7:30 and is open seating.

Parking is available in the Lemon Street parking structure with a fee of $2 for a parking pass.

For further information on tickets, parking, and more visit their website or Facebook.

0 Shares









