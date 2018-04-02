Parks Junior High threats update

One month with two seperate threats at Parks Junior High School.

The first threat happened on Mar. 5 when students overheard an eighth-grade classmate threatening to shoot up the school.

This threat came less than a month after the deadly shooting incident at Florida’s Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 people dead and 17 more injured.

The threat was reported by students, proving the success of Fullerton School District’s emphasis on the mantra: “If you see something, say something, don’t hide it, report it.”

The second incident occurred just 15 days later when a group of students had an altercation in which one student threatened the others with a knife during physical education class.

Fullerton police were “involved immediately, the issue was quickly resolved and the student was detained,” according to the incident notice on the Fullerton school district website.

The Fullerton Police Department could not provide any further information on either of these incidents.

California state law prevents the release of information to the public in cases involving juveniles.

Public Information Officer, Sergeant Reyes, suggested that “parents have serious conversations with their children about the dangers of bringing weapons to school.”

0 Shares









