Pie Dog in DTF offers great food and a great atmosphere

“A perfect place for imperfect people” represents the aesthetic and culture at Pie Dog in downtown Fullerton.

Rules of the house: 1) Get loose or get lost 2) No egos 3) See rules 1 & 2.

Pie Dog has handmade and locally sourced sausages and beer, plus house ground steak burgers.

Also on the menu for the starving students, appropriately named, Starving Student deal which includes two Hop Dogs and a fountain drink for $6.

Corona resident and server, Alyssa Palencia, 24, has been committed to insuring the guests at the Pie Dog have had a great time, since its grand opening in March 2015.

With a constant rotating selection of craft beers and sodas, Pie Dog keeps it fresh for the guests.

If you prefer a fine wine over those options, you’re covered as well.

“Occasionally we get a customer that’s “hangry,” angry because of hungry, which doesn’t last long due to our food doesn’t take long,” Palencia said.

With Over 550 reviews on Yelp, the Pie Dog has earned 4.5 out of 5 stars.

