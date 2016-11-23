  • - Advertisement -

Pie Dog in DTF offers great food and a great atmosphere

Noah Jimerson Posted On November 23, 2016
0
17 Views
0

“A perfect place for imperfect people” represents the aesthetic and culture at Pie Dog in downtown Fullerton.

Rules of the house: 1) Get loose or get lost 2) No egos 3) See rules 1 & 2.

Pie Dog Entrance

All Good Vibes at Pie Dog in DTF with student specials and monthly beer pong tournaments. Thursday, Oct. 30, 2016 Photo credit: Noah Jimerson

Pie Dog has handmade and locally sourced sausages and beer, plus house ground steak burgers.

Also on the menu for the starving students, appropriately named, Starving Student deal which includes two Hop Dogs and a fountain drink for $6.

Corona resident and server, Alyssa Palencia, 24, has been committed to insuring the guests at the Pie Dog have had a great time, since its grand opening in March 2015.

Pie Dog Burger

DTF Pie Dog has this Boba Feta burger with onion rings and "France Fries", complete with homemade sauces. Thursday, Oct. 30, 2016 Photo credit: Noah Jimerson

With a constant rotating selection of craft beers and sodas, Pie Dog keeps it fresh for the guests.

If you prefer a fine wine over those options, you’re covered as well.

“Occasionally we get a customer that’s “hangry,” angry because of hungry, which doesn’t last long due to our food doesn’t take long,” Palencia said.

With Over 550 reviews on Yelp, the Pie Dog has earned 4.5 out of 5 stars.

Post Views: 17

- Advertisement -


Author

Noah Jimerson


You may also like
Fullerton can’t get enough Poke
November 22, 2016
Review: God save the Queen! Netflix does it again with its original series “The Crown”
November 22, 2016
Fullerton College community gives back this holiday season
November 22, 2016
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

  • - Advertisement -

  • Like Us On Facebook


Hornet App

Download our app

Find out what’s going on in Fullerton...
News, event calendar, maps, photos, & much more!

Get it on Google Play