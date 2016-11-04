Pizza at the top of its class

On a cloudy Sunday afternoon, Andrea Esquivel would enjoy nothing

more than to watch the days Rams and Dodgers games, have a few brews and eat fresh-made pizza.

Feeling adventurous and open-minded after shopping at the Amerige Heights Town Center in Fullerton, Esquivel decided to give Top Class Pizza and Eatery a try.

“I had ordered a jalapeño and mushroom calzone, but I was in a rush,” Esquivel, said. ”So they asked if I would like a half-pepperoni/half-jalapeño-mushroom pizza instead, for the same price and a drink. I was like, hell yeah!”

Top Class was formerly known as First Class Pizza, 10 years ago at their Fullerton store but it’s been under different management for about 5 years, says Top Class employee Robby Salac, as he is kneading dough and spreading sauce on a new pizza.

“The pepperoni and cheese pizza is probably the most popular,” Amanda Rodriguez, employee, said, who has worked at Top Class for over a month.

Top Class does not offer any discounts directly related to Fullerton College’s ASB program but it does offer a student discount special where students can buy two garlic-cheese breads and a medium drink for $2.90.

Top Class also uses the FiveStars app that gives points to customers every time they come in and that go towards rewards from a free fountain drink to a free medium cheese pizza.

Other specials offered by Top Class are Game Day specials and everyday Happy Hour specials from 2 PM until 6 PM.

One thing that makes Top Class stand out the most is the variety they offer of 14 different gluten-free pizzas.

They also give customers the option to create their own style of gluten-free pizza with the different ingredients they use for their pizzas.

Aside from pizza, Top Class also offers a variety of hot and deli-style sandwiches, baby-back ribs, salads, pastas and desserts.

Their most unique dessert item is the Sweet Apple Pizzert, served with icing.

A growing business, Top Class has also integrated the ability for customers to order their food online, much like their larger corporate competition: Pizza Hut, Dominos, Papa John’s, etc.

Customers can order online from either Top Class’s website or on their Yelp page.

They also have a mix of beer available on tap, from craft beers such as Hanger 24 and Fullerton’s own Bootlegger’s Brewery that compliment their dishes.

Esquivel is halfway done with her pizza before she calls it quits.

She said what stood out to her the most was Top Class’s crust and ingredient consistency.

“The crust was really good, not too toasted,” Esquivel said, “It was delicious, I’m definitely coming back again.”

Top Class Pizza and Eatery’s Fullerton location can be found next to Barnes and Noble, in-between Panda Express and Hoshi Sushi on West Malvern Ave. at the Amerige Heights Town Center.

