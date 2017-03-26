Placentia Veterans monument in need of expansion

The Placentia Veterans monument, located at the Civic Center Complex, has started a community-wide fundraiser to raise the necessary funds to expand their monument to accommodate future names of those that have served, are currently serving or already have lost their lives.

Two new panels are needed to accommodate the new names.

Established on June 11, 1994 by Placentia’s Veterans Advisory Committee, the monument was made in honor of residents who’ve served in the armed forces.

The names on the monument consist of military service veterans as well as active duty service members who entered the service in Placentia, or cited Placentia as their hometown when enlisting.

All veterans or families of active duty members who wish to submit names for the monument must complete the Placentia Veterans Registration that’s located on their website, along with the address it must be sent to.

Names are selected after review from the Veterans Advisory Committee, then they’re added to the monument prior to the Veterans Day Observance Program held on Nov. 11 each year.

The Committee is offering recognition to those that make generous contributions of $50 or more. Each distinct amount of $50, $100, $250, $500, and $1,000 or more receive different types of recognition based off of the amount of contribution.

For more information regarding the monument, please call (714) 993-8141

