Podcast: Night Owl Live – Week 5

After a week-long hiatus due to rainy weather, this week’s open mic night showcased performances from crowd-favorite regulars to many first-time performers.

One of the highlights of the night came when Evan Lockett performed “Babel” by Mumford and Sons with his dad. Evan played guitar and sang while his dad, Dorian, played the banjo.

Hip-hop and spoken word artist Melione had the audience on their feet when she performed her song “Villains”, a piece inspired by her car getting broken into one night in L.A.

Be sure to tune in to the Hornet next week to catch our latest open mic night podcast from the Night Owl.

