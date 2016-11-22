President Schulz discusses “topics of high interest” at Open Forum

President Greg Schulz brought forth new information concerning past events on campus.
Though turnout for this month’s forum was lower than the previous one, audience members still provided questions for the President to answer.
Schulz introduced the forum by first acknowledging the events held on Veterans’ Week, the post-season accomplishments of Fullerton College’s athletics as well as the ongoing Thanksgiving Food Drive on campus.
The president also promoted the college’s 2015-2016 Annual Report and Institutional Effectiveness Report, which he will present to the Board of Trustees on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 5:30 p.m. on campus.
Schulz continued with an update on the college’s Facilities Master Plan.
With the passing of CA Proposition 51 providing state funded construction, Schulz stated the priorities of creating a new parking structure and an instructional building to house instructional classes for the humanities division.
The college is currently in partnership with Dudek, an environmental firm, to guide through environmental impact process. Determination of the first project will be scheduled in July 2017.
Visit the North Orange County Comminity College District’s website for the draft of the environmental impact report.
Regarding the incident with Dino Skokos, campus safety officer, and former FC student, Luis Munoz, Schulz is keeping in touch directly with the NOCCCD district office that is working with Currier and Hudson, the independent firm conducting the current investigation.
“All who have expressed the desire to be interviewed, just about all of them have been interviewed, but I’m told not everyone,” Schulz said in relation to the investigation.
“Based on the adopted schedule of investigation, the second week of December is probably the first opportunity that the district and I will get access to the investigation report,” Schulz stated, “as quickly and thoughtfully as we can, we need to view that report and determine the best ways to respond.”
One student mentioned the addition of campus security cameras to heighten safety due to the two timely warnings sent out through email to students and faculty.
Schulz answered by stating that cameras are being planned to be set up in the new structures that will be built from the facility master plan.
He had also identified the perpetrators of each action to be nonaffiliated with Fullerton College.
Concerning the 2016 election results, Schulz acknowledged the behavior resulting from the election outcome from uprisings to hate crimes.
“Regardless of what political affiliations we may hold, we are committed to being a safe space,” Schulz claimed.
A discussion concerning undocumented students in the midst of this post-election climate was brought up by an admissions and records faculty member.
“Us as educators need to keep reminding our students that we’re there for them,” she said.
“I’m glad we utilized the all-student email. It’s one of the best ways we have. We know this is not 100% guaranteed though,” Schultz responded regarding the email he sent about the election results.
Schulz concluded the forum emphasizing his openness to new opportunities to make all campus communication reach Fullerton College students any way possible.
Leave a Reply