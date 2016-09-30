Psychology Departments Annual Psychology Day preview

Psychology Day is an all day event from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and will be located in the 200 building, rooms 224-228 for all Fullerton College psychology major students.

This event allows those who are currently pursuing the field of psychology to get the opportunity to meet with the other students interested in working in the field and meet psychology faculty members here at Fullerton College.

Psychology Day will also include speakers from the chancellor of the North Orange County Community College District, Dr. Cheryl Marshall as well as guest speaker, Professor at Cal State Fullerton, Nancy Segal.

Segal will be presenting her award winning presentation Twins Reared Apart From Birth: The Science Behind the Fascination.

The faculty topic for this year’s Psychology Day will be Stress and Coping and will be presented by Brian Lopez, Katheryn MyGuthry and Tracy Guild.

Students will also have the opportunity to collect information about internships and volunteering with various groups involving psychology during a Lunchtime Resource Fair provided by the psychology department.

Former FC psychology majors will also host a panel discussing tips on how to prepare for transfer to University as well as give insight tips on what to expect at four-year University.

A group of student researchers will also discuss about their presentation at this year’s 2016 Association for Psychological Science Convention in Chicago.

To attend Psychology Day, prior registration is required and the event is $18 to register. Contact any psychology professor to reserve a seat and check-in is at 8:30 a.m. in room 224.