Quad Haunt Preview

Dust off your costumes and get ready for a day of festivities this Halloween in the Fullerton College Quad.

This event starts at 10 a.m. starting with Fullerton campus clubs competing to see who has the best Halloween booth set-up, so stop by and support.

But be sure to give yourself enough time to finish the final details of your costume because sign-ups for the costume and the pie eating contest start at 11 a.m. Be sure to signup early as spots are limited.

The costume contest begins at 11:30 a.m. Categories will include: Best Group Costume, Best Individual Costume, Most Original Duo Costume and Honorable Mention.

Prizes will range from winning a pizza party to earning gift cards, movies tickets or candy.

After you flaunt your costumes on stage, you can treat yourself to the pie eating contest at 12:30 p.m., complimentary pie and two AMC movies tickets will be awarded to who can finish the fastest.

If you’re still not ready to go home, don’t worry because there is going to be the Mad Hatter Tea Party social mixer at the Student Center in room 214 from 2-4 p.m., so bring your buddies and dance moves.

If you have any questions regarding this spooktacular event contact the Office of Student Activities at activites@fullcoll.edu

0 Shares









