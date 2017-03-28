Recap of Fullerton wedding show

For those who are in the midst of planning a wedding, the Fullerton Wedding Show was an event not to be missed. Over 40 vendors, including wedding coordinators, videographers, venues, and valet services, came together this past Saturday.

Guests had the opportunity to grab cake samples from Amazing Cakes and chocolate covered strawberries provided by Edible Arrangements.

The main hall was the center of activities where majority of the vendors were found. The photo booth was one of the busiest attractions that had photos printing one after the next.

Visitors were directed outside to view the ceremony setup created by Cielo Rose. The event florists showcased their arrangements by setting up a formal dining table and ceremony design. Future brides and grooms were able to envision their special day by walking through the setup.

Back inside the center, guests could hear string quartets over the sound system and smell various dishes provided by catering vendors. Free samples of food, drink, and even make-up were provided to everyone in attendance.

As guests walked from vendor to vendor, names were called out as winners were announced for the raffles. Vendor representatives could be heard providing prices, availability, and general answers to questions being asked by the crowd.

In case people were unable to make it to every vendor, a wedding guide that covered entertainment to parties and transportation, was handed out. The Fullerton Wedding Show made answers and advice easily accessible for every visitor, regardless if they had a wedding date set or not.

The organizers are looking forward to holding this event next year, but the date is still being discussed. If you are interested in attending the next Fullerton Wedding Show, be sure to follow the Fullerton Community Center Wedding Show Facebook page.

0 Shares









