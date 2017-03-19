Review: “Beauty and the Beast” – roses never looked so good

It has been 26 years since the release of the 1991 Disney classic “Beauty and the Beast”, and now the live action remake by hit theaters on Friday, March 17.

The budget of $160 million is definitely reflected as the visuals were stunning and the CGI was detailed from beginning to end,

Although the remake changed some key points here and there, the core plot stayed very true to it’s predecessor with the story line many grew to love.

Instead of taking things away from the movie, moviemakers added more story and introduced topics never mentioned in the animated versions, such as Belle’s mother. The movie also introduced characters like the enchantress, which added more detail and meaning into the film.

The iconic music from the animated version was brought to life with the help of vivid colors and appealing visual definition. If watched, one will notice the film is in no rush to finish their musical numbers since they add their own twist and method of execution.

Old songs were kept with a new song being introduced that gives insight to the character’s thoughts and feelings.

As a live action film, there was a more modern feeling to it with small comments and subtle messages here and there that give this film a humorous tone and a feel for our current society.

A controversial topic of the film is Lefou, Gaston’s sidekick, being gay. There isn’t much of a difference compared to the animated version of Lefou, but (although not blatant) it is more defined.

The remake also became much more similar to the 1946 French Classic “La Belle et La Bete”, which is also a live-action film.

The 1946 version contains five sources of magic with different powers, including the mirror. One of the most notable powers are now in the new Disney remake. Also, in both of these films, Belle is slightly responsible for the imprisonment of her father.

Regardless if you enjoyed the animated film or not, this new live-action take is worth the ticket.

0 Shares









