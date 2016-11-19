Review: “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” brings a twist to the secret wizarding world set in New York City

A darker twist to the one known in the original “Harry Potter” universe, “Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them” hit theaters on Friday, Nov. 18 with lines of children, teens and adults anxiously waiting to see what has been in the works.

Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) is a British wizard who finds his way across the world rescuing and collecting different kinds of enchanted creatures of every shape and size.

Newt lands in New York in the 1920’s with a suitcase that holds more than just his creatures.

In the midst of the New York rush, Newt bumps into baker Jacob Kowalski (Dan Fogler) where mixes up suitcases. This leaves Kowalski, a No-Maj (American for Muggle) with a case full of creatures only known to him in fairy tails.

Alongside Tina Goldstein (Katherine Waterston), who happens to be on thin ice with her job in The Magical Congress of the United States, Newt tries to get all his creatures back.

“Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them” is ambitious and good-hearted. Some of the fantastic beasts (a platypus-ish creature is going to be a hit sensation with viewers) will capture your attention with their uniqueness and cuteness.

But unlike Harry Potter, Fantastic Beasts focuses more on No-Majs finding out about the secret wizarding world than anything else.

The world of Harry Potter sent magic to another level. It felt almost real and could definitely deepen fans love for these wizards. The characters play a major role in this and it’s likely that viewers will fall in love with them easily.

The magic in the movie will still hit you in your feelings just like the other Harry Potter stories. Viewers will be able to catch a glimpse of the some of those magical moments.

“Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them” is out in theaters now!

