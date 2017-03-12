  • - Advertisement -

Review: Kong is back and bigger than ever

Lann Nguyen Posted On March 12, 2017
Director Jordan Vogt-Roberts took audiences to the late 1970s at the end of the Vietnam War with “Kong: Skull Island”, which hit theaters Friday, March 10.

In this 2017 adaptation, Kong is portrayed as a beast with little feelings, which is in stark contrast to the character’s previous films.

Kong

The newest Warner Bros. movie “Kong: Skull Island” stars Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson, Brie Larson, John C. Reilly and many more. Photo credit: Twitter.com/kongskullisland

He is not driven by his love for a woman, but instead fulfilling his duty to the people of Skull Island. He is simply protecting his home as any animal would.

He is joined by a star-filled cast that includes Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson, John Goodman, Brie Larson, John C. Reilly and many more.

The new changes to Kong’s appearance are attributed to a switch in studios. This franchise, previously owned by Universal, has been replaced by Warner Bros.

There’s a plan set in motion to have a Kong versus Godzilla movie in 2020, which makes sense both in the cinematic world and in the bank.

The storyline doesn’t have any characters form relationships with each other, instead it’s all about the action and the ape – through gripping scenes and epic visuals accompanied by classic 70s hits.

But don’t get too attached to any of the characters, because even the very talented, top-billing actors are not immune to Kong’s wrath.

This latest version of King Kong is worth seeing on the big screen.

The action-packed two hour movie will keep you on the edge of your seat, giving thanks you’re not on Skull Island.

