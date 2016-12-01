Review: The Weeknd serenades fans with new album “Starboy”

After teasing fans with singles off the album such as “I Feel it Coming”, featuring the electric duo Daft Punk, and the other hit song “Party Monster”, artist The Weeknd dropped his much anticipated fourth album titled “Starboy” on Nov. 25.

“Starboy” consists of 18 songs with collaborations from artists such as rappers Future and Kendrick Lamar to the soft voice of Lana Del Rey.

The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, had been teasing his new project on all forms of his social media such as Instagram and Twitter as early as late September. Such teasers for the album include releasing photos similar to the cover art for the album.

Shortly after releasing teaser photos on his social media, The Weeknd announced and later released the name and title track for the album “Starboy.” The title track for the album quickly became number one on the Billboard Charts and was well received by fans of the artist.

With the release of the title track off the album, songs such as “I Feel It Coming” featuring Daft Punk and “Party Monster” were released soon after, which just created more hype and build up for the new album.

It came as no surprise that the 18-track album would quickly climb the music charts. As of right now, Billboard is predicting the album will be number one for its debut on the weekly Billboard 200 chart.

Of all of the songs that are included onto the album, it’s safe to say that this album will not disappoint fans!

Most songs off the album bring that vibrant beat that just makes you want to throw on your headphones and forget about all the negatives in life, while other songs bring that classic pop beat of artists of the past like Michael Jackson and Prince.

While most of The Weeknd’s songs talk about heavy drug use and suggestive sexual material, his soft voice masquerades the heavy context of the lyrics that will leave you with an newfound appreciation of what it is you’re actually listening to.

With the release of the new album, The Weeknd announced his “Legend of the Fall” tour that will be coming to Southern California. The tour will span across all over the United States, as well as the United Kingdom.

The “Legend of the Fall” tour will come to The Forum in Los Angeles for two dates in late April. With the positive response to the release of “Starboy,” these series of concerts will surely sell out quickly.

Whether or not you are a fan of The Weeknd’s new album”Starboy,” you have to step back and appreciate what he has done in the music industry, as well as his change from today’s rap and R&B.

“Starboy” is now available on all music streaming sites.

