Royce Rolls Over Murdock in the election

Members of the Ed Royce cabinet sat patiently waiting for poll results Tuesday night.

They were filled with joy as he was announced the winner over Brett Murdock by 60 percent for a seat in the U.S. Senate.

Being the Chairman of Foreign Affairs Committee, Royce has promised to continue to try and make America great again.

“I have developed a bi-partisan consensus for our foreign policy to able to speak in one voice.” Royce said with confidence.

As the crowd continued to celebrate through the night, the excitement gives proof to a bright future for Royce and in hopes to making positive change.

