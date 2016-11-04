  • - Advertisement -

Scary monsters invade Fullerton College

C.J. Sanchez Posted On November 4, 2016
Halloween is the day when everyone has the opportunity to dress up and become someone they admire or show the version of themselves, we usually don’t see on a day to day basis.

Fruit of the Loom

Not all costumes have to be scary, sure can be creative. Photo credit: C.J. Sanchez

Quad Haunt is the spark needed to give Fullerton College students a way to express who they truly are for a single night of the year.

This also encourages students to join on the festivities during this hallowed day of horror and excitement.

Slender Man 2

Sometimes you see him. And sometimes He sees you. Photo credit: C.J. Sanchez

“It makes me forget about going to school or work,” Kevin Hugnh, FC student and comic enthusiast, said with excitement, ”here people get to be someone else or express their inner self for a day.”

Students dress up and walk aimlessly about the quad laughing and enjoying other strange characters lurking in the distance.

Slender Man

Even Slender Man wants to join in on the Halloween fun, even if he "stands" alone. Photo credit: C.J. Sanchez

Cyle Stok, FC student, took on the persona of the controversial “Slender Man.”

”The reason why I dressed as Slender Man,” Stok said, standing motionless, ”is because I wanted to see how the world looked through his eyes.”

Crowd

Fullerton students enjoying the days festivities with a few smiles and friends. Photo credit: C.J. Sanchez

Fullerton College encourages students to participate in the Halloween haunt each year as nothing is better than running around playing and pretending especially when there’s candy involved.

Author

C.J. Sanchez


