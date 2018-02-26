Scholarship Season is Coming to an End

Fullerton College has over 250 scholarships, each with a minimum principal balance of $2,500 and students only have to apply once to be considered for all they qualify for.

The Fullerton College Foundation thrives on promoting and enhancing lives by raising money for scholarships and grants for students.

The Foundations offers scholarships in each and every field of study which allows students to achieve and reach their highest educational goals.

“We use a very sophisticated online application system that electronically matches the applications to the scholarships,” stated Chuck Allen, Executive Director of the Foundation.

Each completed application is read, reviewed and scored by three individual reviewers and then they meet as a group in early April to award the individual scholarships.

“Many of the scholarships require additional information and, if the student qualifies, they are prompted to apply and submit additional information, transcripts, etc,” Allen added.

Although time is running out, students still have the opportunity to attend the scholarship workshops. Each workshop is an hour and a half long and you can access your application at the time the workshop begins.

You will go through a step by step process with an instructor to ensure that all the information you entered is correct and that you get as many scholarships as you can.

The deadline to apply for scholarships is Feb. 28, 2018, but don’t wait until the last day.

For more information on how you can apply for scholarships, please visit the Computer Lab in Room 611 or email info@foundationfc.com.

