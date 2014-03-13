Should Fullerton College invest in building more student parking?

Point

by Jennifer Riech

There is an unwritten rule regarding the first two weeks of classes at Fullerton College: show up an hour or two early to get to class on time and to secure yourself of a parking spot.

Even throughout the semester, parking is a problem.

There are currently over 20,000 students enrolled at Fullerton College and while it’s unlikely that all of them drive, a vast majority of them probably do.

The current parking structures are well designed with just enough room for two cars to pass and reaching four stories in height. Regardless of these facts, there simply isn’t enough space to accommodate for the number of students that are attending FC.

Many students have resorted to parking on the streets near the campus and in local neighborhoods because they don’t want to deal with the jumbled mess of people and cars. This is considered the personal hell that comes with trying to find a space to park.

Another structure, while it could potentially possess a problem for the time taken for it to get up and running, will ultimately be a good move for students, those living near the college and the college itself.

Students will no longer have to worry about hunting down a parking spot and waking up earlier than usual in an attempt to find one. Parking will be adequate for the undergraduate population.

It’s a common issue for students to get fed up with attempting to park their cars, giving up and going home instead of dealing with the nuisance of parking and being late to their classes. We pay too much money for our education to miss out over this issue.

There have also been reports of female students being followed to their cars late at night while parked on neighboring streets, so there’s the safety aspect of having another well-lit place to leave and later return to their vehicles that should be taken into consideration as well.

Local neighborhoods have an issue with college students taking up their already limited parking on residential streets. While it might not affect students directly, it should still be taken into consideration. Fullerton is a community and FC is a part of it. We want to contribute positively to our city, not negatively.

As for the benefits that FC itself could make off of the possible new structure?

Parking permits cost a single student $35 per semester, not including the summer semester which costs them $20.

Part of the reason why many students don’t buy parking passes is because they aren’t guaranteed a parking spot despite paying for one. Additional parking means additional revenue.

If one were to look on Yelp for reviews of FC, the most common negative thing people say is that there isn’t enough parking available.

While it’s a common issue with many colleges, it seems to be a glaring issue with our campus. This is an issue that can be and should be fixed.

Counterpoint

by Brittany Gonzales

A new parking structure would be nice to have because there would be more parking for students but at the same time, it would cause less parking space while the new structure is under construction.

The construction for the new buildings took longer than expected; so how long would construction of a parking structure take? Most of the juniors now at FC wouldn’t even be able to enjoy the extra spaces if they started construction next semester.

What about the freshmen coming in, they don’t know the rule of getting to school two hours before class to find parking so they would have to suffer to find parking while the structure is being built.

There are many ways to get past the parking problem. Many students already have to find parking off campus anyway and while students park on Wilshire, others find parking in the neighborhoods and some pay to park in the structure on Lemon and Chapman.

There is also a free 30 minute parking in the parking structure by Starbucks. One way to get by the 30 minutes is to move the car or have a friend move it after the time is up.

There is also free public parking on Wilshire and North Malden Ave. This may be a bit of a walk but if students can find a parking spot then it might be worth it.

The structures are always packed and it makes it difficult to find a parking spot but if students made friends and carpooled, take the bus or even use the Fullerton Bike Link then it would save everyone the trouble of trying to figure out parking.

There are benefits to these suggestions of riding a bike and taking the bus. For one, it saves gas money and helps air pollution go down while also making the parking structure less impacted.

There are many streets and neighborhoods near campus and even a park that has public parking that can be used. Yes, it may be a walk but it can help with the parking issue.

There are many ways to get through the current parking issues but the ones that help are walking and getting rides. This helps to save money on gas and by giving the driver some gas money; it can also help them.

Google maps can also give you a list of free parking by campus. This is a useful tool when you’re running late for class.

