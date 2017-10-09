Slapstick Humor at its best: “One Man, Two Guvnors” to showcase at Fullerton College

Fullerton College Theatre Art Department is set to perform a three day event showcasing “One Man, Two Guvnors” starting on Thursday Oct. 12 at 7:30 p.m. at the FC Campus Theatre.

“One Man, Two Guvnors” by Richard Bean, an English adaptation of the classic comedy “Servants of Two Masters,” is set in Brighton during the 1960s where a man by the name of Francis Henshall finds himself working for two guvnors.

While Francis bounces back and forth from one boss to the other, both his employers have an uncanny relationship and are linked like no other.

The story involves a secret love and a murder, both of which Francis encounters.

“One Man, Two Guvnors” is known for its quick wit, slapstick and blue humor that keeps you on your toes.

Aside from its glowing five star reviews from news outlets in London, the broadway play is also well known for its association with London native James Corden, who is a hot topic now in the states.

Corden played the lead in the show in 2012 and had the honor of being nominated for his role in the play. The play itself had a number of Tony award nominations.

Awaiting for opening night, “One Man, Two Guvnors” has been under the direction of professor Timothy Espinosa, who has had a long standing history in the Fullerton College Theatre Arts Department.

Tickets are available for presale at the box office for $12.50 and at the door for $15.00. Opening night is on Thursday Oct. 12 at 7:30 p.m. Dates also include Friday Oct. 13 and Saturday night Oct. 14.

