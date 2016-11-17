Some discount, some do not, DTF

Downtown Fullerton has over 75 restaurants and cafes to indulge your cravings, hear live music performed by local acts or just have a nice cold beverage.

Allow yourself to enjoy lunch inspired by Mexico City saddled by a pint brewed in Ireland and complete the evening with food cultivated by generations of family members from the heart of Italy.

Afterwards shed those calories by browsing downtown Fullerton’s fascinating historical landmarks, “worthy of preservation” by the National Register of Historic Places.

Check out some of the food and beverage bargains The Hornet found in downtown Fullerton.

Les Amis Restaurant, 128 W Wilshire Ave #C 714-526-2100 Hours: Mon-Sat 11-10 Sun close at 9 www.lesamisrestaurant.com

Facebook | Delivery: Yes | Beverages: | Beer & Wine Wi-Fi: | Yes | Student Bargains: 10% off with ID

Monkey Business, 301 E Amerige Ave 714-526-2922 Hours: Sun-Thu 8-3 Fri & Sat close at 9 www.monkeybusinesscafe.org

Facebook | Delivery: (Eat24) app Fri & Sat nights | Beverages: No | Wi-Fi: Yes | Student Bargains: 10% with ID

Philly’s Best, 133 W Chapman Ave #104 714-278-0055 Hours: Mon-Sat 11-9 Sun close at 8 www.eatphillysbest.com

Facebook | Instagram | Delivery: Doordash app | Beverages: No | Wi-Fi: Yes | Student Bargains: 10% with ID

Fins Poke Fusion, 513 N Harbor Blvd 949-542-7466 www.finspokefusion.com Hours: Mon-Thu 11-9 Fri & Sat close at 10 Sun 1130-830

Facebook | Instagram | Delivery: No | Beverages: No | Wi-Fi: Yes | Student Bargains: 10% with ID

YogurtLand, 122 W. Orangethorpe Ave. 714-738-9900 www.yogurt-land.com Hours: Sun-Thu 11-11 Fri & Sat close at midnight

Facebook | Delivery: No | Beverages: No | Wi-Fi: No | Student Bargains: 15% to AS students

Pie Dog, 229 E Commonwealth Ave #A 714-681-1298 www.piedogs.com Hours: Mon-Wed 12-10 Thu-Fri 12-12 Sat 11-12 Sun 11-10

Facebook | Delivery: No | Beverages: Beer and Wine Wi-Fi: No | Student Bargains: Menu item; Starving Student

If you noticed discounts for Fullerton College students let it be known. Leave a comment so we can pass it on.

