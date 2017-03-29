Spring 2017 A.S. Elections

Associated Students will be holding their Spring 2017 elections from March 27 to 31, 2017.

Voting booths are being set up in the Student Center, Room 214, on Monday and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m, in the Quad on Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

On Friday, students can vote near the Student Center, from 10 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Students may elect up to 33 Student Senators, including write-ins.

Below are the candidates on the ballot for the Spring 2017 election.

A.S. President:

Taylor Gaetje, Dana Rose Crystal-Grijalva

A.S. Vice President:

Catherine Young

Vice President of Finance:

Camille Serrano



Vice President of Activities:



Melissa Castaneda, Janki Sukhadia

Inter-Club Council President:

Naomi Imbre, Brian Gatpandan

FC Student Trustee:

Andrew Washington, Robert Garcia, Annaliese Tusken, Michael To

Student Senate:

Patrice Sisante, Haolin Li, Aldwin Galang, Clarissa Escobedo

For more information, visit the Associated Students website.

