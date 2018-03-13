“Spring Awakening” to debut at Fullerton College

Fullerton College Theatre Arts Department welcomes all to experience “Spring Awakening,” a new rock musical directed by Timothy Espinosa.

The musical will premiere Thursday, Mar. 15, at the Campus Theatre in Fullerton College.

“Spring Awakening” is based on the German play of the same title by Frank Wedekind.

Book and Lyrics by Steven Sater and Music by Duncan Sheik.

The musical is set in Germany 1891, to the backdrop of rock music, and tells the story of a group of teenagers, many in troubled homes, learning and growing from their experiences.

Set in a time where many adolescents were encouraged to repress their sexual desires, this story centers around Wendla and Melchoir’s journey to discover themselves on their own terms.

The show will play from Thursday, Mar. 15, – Saturday, Mar. 17.

Showtime starts at 7:30 p.m. every night.

The show will run for about two hours and is reserved seating. Doors will open 30 minutes before the show starts.

Admission is $15 at the door and presale tickets are $12.50

For more information about this event, visit the Fullerton College Theater Arts Department website.

