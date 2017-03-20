“Stay Safe” with Astro Lasso

Electric indie-pop band Astro Lasso preformed at The Constellation Room on Sunday, March 19 as a part of the We The Kings 10 Tour.

Astro Lasso members Jordan Davis and Tristan Martin started the night off with their song “Stay Safe” from their self-titled EP. Eager to hear the new band, the audience began to smile and dance along to the music.

“This is the first record we wrote, produced and recorded ourselves,” Davis said when asked about the Astro Lasso EP. The two musicians mentioned that it’s important for this album to be their own.

For being a band for such a short amount of time, Davis and Martin were amazed by the audience singing along to their music.

After preforming “Conquer”, another song off their EP, the crowd shouted in approval as the duo covered “Shape of You” by Ed Sheeran.

The EP features five unique songs, all having their own sound. Their music video for their song “Someday” has over 6.2k views on YouTube.

Davis says that he draws inspiration from traveling on tour, moving and life experiences when creating new content for the band. Martin however, likes to focus on a single component of a song and perfect it.

Together the duo would like to have a second EP out after their current tour wraps up and continue do more shows.

With the crowd engaged, Davis and Martin fed off of the energy and pounded into their last song “Talk Talk Talk”, which will be featured on their upcoming EP.

Other bands that preformed that night were Plaid Brixx, Cute is What We Aim For and We The Kings.

To stay connected with Astro Lasso and see future tour dates, visit their website.

