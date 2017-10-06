  • - Advertisement -

Suicide Prevention & Awareness event

Matthew Herbertz Posted On October 6, 2017
FC’s Sociology Club and Health Services will host a suicide prevention and awareness event on Monday, Oct. 9 at 3 p.m in room 1413.

Hope

FC's sociology club and health services will host a suicide prevention and awareness event on Monday, Oct. 9 from 3:00 to 4:30 p.m. Photo credit: Fullerton Sociology Club

“It is our hope to bring attention to, and raise awareness of the over 40,000 suicide deaths each year,” said Angie Andrus, head of the Fullerton College Sociology Department.

The event is being presented by With Hope, the Amber Craig Foundation, which was founded after Craig took her own life in 2005.

Amber’s family had no clue she was depressed. The 14-year-old had a 4.0 GPA and made varsity as a soccer goalkeeper her freshman year.

Lost in life

An Indirect Path To Success Photo credit: Funders and Founders

Presentations by the foundation are provided by speakers who are trained by therapists and experts on suicide and depression.

The foundation hopes the biggest takeaway from each presentation is the group’s motto, “never promise to keep this secret.”

For students in need of help, the Fullerton College Student Health Center offers free counseling and has three psychologists available from Monday to Friday.

The event will be open to all students, faculty and staff.

