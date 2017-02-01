  • - Advertisement -

Suspicious call prompts emergency evacuation of Anaheim campus

J.P. Dabu Posted On February 1, 2017
The incident occurred at approximately 12:43 p.m. when the Anaheim School of Continuing Education campus received a telephone call stating that there were individuals on their way to the school to commit “acts of violence,” according to a report given by the Anaheim Police Department.

Entrance to the Anaheim campus was taped off by Anaheim law enforcement on Wednesday, Feb. 1 after receiving a suspicious call that prompted students and faculty to be evacuated from the grounds. Photo credit: Anaheim Police Department Facebook Page

The APD responded and located a suspicious package inside the building.

Law enforcement taped and closed off the entrance to the NOCCCD office building.

All staff and students have been evacuated and are safe.

The North Orange County Community College District confirmed on its Facebook page at 4:35 p.m. that “the Anaheim Campus is all clear, but classes are still canceled for the remainder of the day, February 1. SCE classes will resume as normal tomorrow, February 2.”

Orange County Sheriff’s Department (OCSD) Bomb Squad also responded and are conducting an investigation.

The Anaheim Police Department has declined to comment at this time.

