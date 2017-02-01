Suspicious call prompts emergency evacuation of Anaheim campus

The incident occurred at approximately 12:43 p.m. when the Anaheim School of Continuing Education campus received a telephone call stating that there were individuals on their way to the school to commit “acts of violence,” according to a report given by the Anaheim Police Department.

The APD responded and located a suspicious package inside the building.

Law enforcement taped and closed off the entrance to the NOCCCD office building.

All staff and students have been evacuated and are safe.

The North Orange County Community College District confirmed on its Facebook page at 4:35 p.m. that “the Anaheim Campus is all clear, but classes are still canceled for the remainder of the day, February 1. SCE classes will resume as normal tomorrow, February 2.”

Orange County Sheriff’s Department (OCSD) Bomb Squad also responded and are conducting an investigation.

The Anaheim Police Department has declined to comment at this time.

